Regional solutions needed in Zim: Nepad

Regional solutions on top of national ones are necessary for countries looking for economic recovery, New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad) chief executive officer Ibrahim Mayaki has said.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

Speaking at the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement in Harare between Nepad and the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) meant at boosting collaborations among the two organisations, Mayaki said that countries like Zimbabwe needed regional solutions.

“National solutions are important, but regional solutions are very important because if we boost intra Africa trade evidently we will create jobs along corridors so these regional solutions are very important,” he said

“. . . it is really having regional solutions complementary to national solutions that will move forward.”

Mayaki said Zimbabwe needed to rely on its regional partners to buttress its national solutions such as the regional industrialisation agenda.

In that regard, part of the purpose of the MoU was to provide a joint financial support from the two organisations towards capacitating economies.

“The MoU does have a provision for joint resource mobilisation for capacity development because as I said earlier getting the resources necessary is a very important issue for us to be able to achieve the results that we want. This means, therefore, we will have to redouble our efforts in trying to get those resources both domestically and externally,” he said.

“So part of the task of our partnership is for us to put our heads together and work on some sort of financing strategy development in Africa that goes beyond asking countries to contribute by paying their dues to Nepad or ACBF.”

The MOU is also aimed at strengthening the development of key capacities in Africa for effective implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Agenda 2063 and its 10 Year Implementation Plan.

It was brought about by a need to help accelerate and consolidate capacity development interventions at national, regional and continental levels in order realise Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

This would be towards value-addition, sustainable industrialisation, and modernisation and overall inclusive livelihood improvement for all African citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...