Zanu PF provincial commissar faces recall

Zanu PF officials in Mashonaland East province have reportedly intensified the push to recall political commissar Herbert Shumbamhini in favour of a war veteran ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

By Jairos Saunyama

Party sources told NewsDay that members were not happy with Shumbamhini’s capabilities, saying he was too weak to handle the province that is known as the hotbed of Zanu PF.

“Shumbamhini is considered too soft to handle the province. This big province is known for garnering massive votes for the ruling party and needs someone who can handle its affairs now. Factionalism had caused massive divisions and there is need for a strong person none other than a war veteran who understands the history of the struggle,” the source said.

Mashonaland provinces have in the past contributed 30% of Zanu PF’s total national votes.

Shumbamhini retained the political commissar post during Operation Restore Legacy as part of the Joel Biggie Matiza-led executive that had been ousted by former national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, accused of sabotaging former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Matiza yesterday defended Shumbamhini, saying people should focus on voter registration and massive mobilisation instead of trying to destroy the party.

“We are not tolerating anything that is bent on destroying the party and this is the time for everyone in the party to work hard towards unity. It is time to mobilise people ahead of the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Shumbamhini said there was no reason people should discredit him and stop him from executing his duties.

“Those who are targeting me should know that I was voted for and elected into office. Everyone in the party is a political commissar and if people feel that there is something that needs to be done, they are welcome to share their ideas for the better of the party. We are working well with war veterans and a number of them constitute part of the executive,” he said.

Addressing former liberation war fighters in Marondera recently, provincial war veterans boss Daniel Sigauke told the gathering that there was need for war veterans to hold influential posts in the party to avoid the chaos caused by the ousted G40 cabal.

