Ex-streetkid throws Christmas bash for former peers

Children living on the streets yesterday received an early Christmas treat after a former street dweller, together with the Bulawayo Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund, threw a bash for them.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Party organiser Florah Mahamba advised children living on the streets not to let their situation define them.

“Your current situation is not your final destination. Do not allow the current situation to define you, that you are nobody. You are children of the Most High and He loves you as you are,” she said.

Mahamba said she was once in a similar situation and that made her realise the need to organise the party, where the street children were given lunch and gifts.

“The desire that I have to assist the vulnerable children was born from the experience I went through during the liberation struggle and the research I did during my studies. When I see children loitering on the streets, my heart bleeds because I understand exactly what they are going through,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Bulawayo mayor, senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu expressed the love they have for children living on the streets.

“I want you to know that you are loved and precious. Our God is a way-maker, cares and loves you and we love you too. We are concerned about your situation and we love you, hence we have set aside to celebrate with you all the goodness of the Lord,” she said.

Mpofu urged Bulawayo residents to help the children better their lives.

“As the City of Bulawayo, we are an integral part of a multi-sectorial body that seeks to address the plight of orphans and vulnerable children,” she said.

One of the children living on the streets, Admire Zimunga, said street children were endowed with many talents, but they were hindered by their situation.

He implored the community to help turnaround their situation.

Like this: Like Loading...