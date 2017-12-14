Chihuri ordered to reinstate axed constables

High Court judge, Justice Alphas Chitakunye has ordered Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri to reinstate three police special constabulary officers, who were unfairly dismissed over unspecified allegations of misrepresentation.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The three – only identified in court papers as Yakub, Imran and Zunad Mussa – had approached the court complaining that they were unfairly dismissed after serving for periods ranging from 11 to 29 years.

The trio cited Chihuri, the Police Service Commission and the Home Affairs minister, as the respondents to the summons.

Justice Chitakunye said the dismissal letters given to the three on September 23 last year were null and void.

“After reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, I order that the summary dismissal of the applicants by the respondents communicated by the letter of September 23, 2016, received by applicants on October 3, be and, hereby, set aside,” he ruled.

“Applicants’ personal items confiscated pursuant to the dismissal, be and are, hereby, restored. The respondents will bear the costs.”

The trio were employed by the Home Affairs ministry under the Police Special Constabulary Unit and on October 3 last year they were alerted to a notice of discharge.

The respondents had alleged that the three were involved in criminal activities and misrepresentation, but they were not given the opportunity to defend themselves against the allegations.

The trio’s police apparel was later confiscated from them together with their personal items which included video cameras.

