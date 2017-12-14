New film ready for screen

CONTEMPORARY filmmaker, Shem Zemura revealed that he is working on a new film, Kushata kweMoyo, which is set to premiere at end of this month or early next year.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Zemura, who worked with his brother Mike on popular productions Muzita Rababa and Muchaneta, broadcast on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television, took the roles of director, producer, director of photography and editor in Kushata kweMoyo.

Zemura said they were putting final touches on the 104-minute film before it is premiered.

“We are just finalising the scores and subtitles. We are also working on the logistics. The idea is to create hype and have corporates on board before we put it to the public. If all goes well, it will premiere at the end of year, but you know how Zimbabwe is, corporates take time, so that can move to early January,” he said.

“My brothers, Nick and Mike, gave me the space to be myself, but both assisted with resources here and there, and provided the platform.”

The film, which explores the theme of bitterness, tells the story of Chiedza, played by Gamuchira Dube, who is bitter as a victim of abuse.

Other characters have also past experiences that brew bitterness.

The Muzita Rababa director said although the movie did not offer solutions to societal problems, it challenges the community to address the problems.

“The movie doesn’t offer solutions, but it throws you right into the situations and probes you to act,” Zemura said.

The film, produced on a low budget, was written by Amanda Ranganawa.

Zemura has also directed The Fall of Esau, which scooped the Zimbabwe International Film Festival and the International Images Film Festival awards. He also directed My Lady and was the executive producer of

Departed.

