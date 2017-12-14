Karateka Muripo rules

KARATEKA Samson Muripo was the biggest winner at last night’s Annual National Sports Awards (Ansa) after clinching the Sportsperson and Sportsman of the Year awards.

BY HENRY MHARA

In picking the most coveted Sportsperson of the Year gong, Muripo beat competitors such as bodybuilder Helen Sinclair.

But Sinclair, the winner of the top award in 2015, did not walk empty-handed from the gala, as she scooped the Sportswoman of the Year accolade, in recognition of winning the Arnold Classic international tournament this year.

Motocross prodigy Tanya Muzinda won the Junior Sportswoman of the Year gong, beating off competition from golfer Emily Tariro Jones, whom many had expected to win the crown after an impressive season, where she won numerous national, regional and continental awards.

Rising tennis star, Mehluli Sibanda got the Junior Sportsman of the Year, while Margaret Bangajena and Elford Moyo, regular features at these awards, won the Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year with a Disability, respectively, after yet another fruitful season for the wheelchair racing stars.

But the night belonged to world champion Muripo, who was rewarded for winning the Third International So-kyokushin Karate tournament senior men open weight in February before attaining a fifth dan karate black belt, which elevated him from being a sensei to a master in India recently

The awards are organised by the Sports and Recreation Commission to recognise and celebrate the highest sports accomplishments by Zimbabwean athletes, administrators and technical officials.

Ansa 2017 Winners

1. Sportsperson of the Year: Samson Muripo

2. Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Mehluli Sibanda

3. Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Tanyaradzwa Muzinda (motocross)

4. Junior Sportsman of the Year: Mehluli Sibanda (tennis)

5. Junior Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Siphosani Moyo (athletics T11)

6. Junior Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Edmore Solomon (athletics T46)

7. Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Margaret Bangajena (wheelchair racing)

8. Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Elford Moyo (wheelchair racing)

9. Sportswoman of the Year: Helen Sinclair (bodybuilding)

10. Sportsman of the Year: Samson Muripo (karate)

11. Team of the Year: Zimbabwe rugby sevens

12. Coach of the Year: Gilbert Nyamutsamba (rugby)

13. Technical Official of the Year: Annie Joyce Muchenu (baskeball)

14. Sports Administration of the Year: Zimbabwe Aquatic Union

15. Sports Development of the Year: Zimbabwe Karate Union

16. Women and Sports Award: Lorna Riley (swimming)

