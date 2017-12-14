Sulu mortalises Mugabe’s ‘Asante Sana’

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu is expected to sample his new track, Asante Sana-Goodnight, during his debut performance at the sixth edition of the Surrey Braai festival to be held at Surrey at the 55km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway on Saturday.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The song is derived from the now popular saying by former President Robert Mugabe during a live broadcast address to the nation at which many Zimbabweans had hoped he would resign, but he stunned the nation when he said he would preside over the Zanu PF congress before signing off by saying: “asante sana, iwe neni tine basa” (thank you, all of us have work to do).

Dendera Kings publicist, Joe Nyamungoma, said those who will attend the music and braai fiesta dubbed End of Year Braai Party will be the first to see the live performance of the song.

“We have been rehearsing the song and those who are coming to the braai festival at Surrey will be the first ones to hear it.

We are ready for the event and as usual Dendera Kings will be at their best,” he said.

Nyamungoma described the show as “a special early Christmas present” for their fans during which Sulu will sample several new tracks.

Sulu will be sharing the stage with dancehall sensation Killer T and talented contemporary musician Andy Muridzo. This is the first time for both Sulu and Killer T to perform at the event since its inception late last year.

Surrey Group national sales and marketing manager, Ranganayi Zihumo, said they were expecting to sell 10 000kgs of meat on the day.

“All is set for the end of year braai festival and we finalised all the preparations for the big day. We are targeting to sell 10 000kgs or more of meat and as usual we have enough supply of meat. We are currently pitching tents in the braai area, in case of rains,” he said.

Those attending will pay a $5 entry fee in exchange of a braai pack. Surrey, a leading meat company, has hosted successful braai festivals since last year, which have attracted thousands of music and meat lovers.

Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and Faheem Somanje, among other artistes, have played at the music and meat fete.

Sulu mortalises Mugabe’s ‘Asante Sana’ : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...