‘Establish informal traders border posts’

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs is engaging the Immigration Department for the establishment of more informal border posts for the convenience of the travelling public and traders.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Speaking at the Southern Africa Informal Cross-Border Traders’ conference held in Bulawayo recently, committee chairperson, Ronald Muderedzwa said they were engaging the police and Immigration Department on the establishment of informal border posts.

“We are also, therefore, to make and liaise with the police command at the Immigration Department on the establishment of an informal border post in Mphoengs for the convenience of the travelling public and improve service delivery,” he said.

Muderedzwa said they raised the issue sometime ago, saying Zimbabwe has got very few entry and exit points.

“Just imagine, I’m familiar with this country I have been in Matabeleland South, I have been in Matabeleland North, in Manicaland, in Mashonaland East, those are some of the areas where we have problems with people trying to cross into the other country and they will have to travel distances to go to an authorised crossing point,” he said.

“This is a difficulty that is causing people to break the law and we are saying why not establish informal crossing points where there are checks and balances with local authorities and immigration and your police would be going to those places just to check whether things are going on properly.”

He also stressed the need to revise laws to improve lives of the informal cross-border traders, saying existing legislation was archaic and did not favour growth of the sector.

In the meeting, cross-border traders decried neglect by governments across Sadc, whom they accused of failure to create jobs, coupled with consequences of neo-liberal policies of international finance institutions.

The purpose of the conference, according to organisers, was to find a regional voice to fight the challenges that affect the informal cross-border traders, particularly women.

Like this: Like Loading...