James Makamba back in Zim

Businessman and former commercial radio broadcaster, James Makamba has reportedly arrived back in the country from self-imposed exile.

ZBC

Makamba, a former Zanu PF central committee member, fled the country in 2005 for an unknown destination, with speculation that he had landed in the United Kingdom. Makamba was then allegedly facing charges of illegally dealing in foreign currency.

His business interests spread across the retail, telecommunications, mining, agricultural, property and professional consultancy sectors, as well as digital publishing.

At one time, one of Makamba’s companies leased the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s second colour television channel, turning it into the country’s first independent television station, known as Joy TV. The station’s licence was, however, revoked in 2002 due to licensing complications. Makamba sits on the boards of Telecel Zimbabwe, IBBAMO Foundation, JHL Investments, Thurlow & Company, Kestrel Corporation (Pty) Ltd, African Business Connect, Makamba & Associates and Anglo African Minerals.

Like this: Like Loading...