Unforgettable visit to the world’s ‘floating’ lake

THERE is no doubt that if opportunities would permit, it will be everyone’s desire to visit some of the best places in the world — be it for shopping or vacation.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO RECENTLY IN IMHAL, INDIA

I had never in my life imagined that one day, I would cross the Indian Ocean flying to India and later visit the only “floating” lake in the world, Loktak Lake, also known as the Jewel of Manipur, located in Bishnupur district of Manipur State.

I had only known India from afar as it is portrayed through its vibrant film industry, Bollywood, the Indian version of America’s heart of film production, Hollywood, and as a renowned cricket-playing nation, with its team, the Men in Blue, having won three major world championships.

I had never imagined that one day, I would set my foot in the vast South Asian country, but dreams do come true.

What made my trip special was that it came on my birthday! I enjoyed a special treat courtesy of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Indian Embassy in Harare.

I was part of the Zimbabwean delegates who attended the annual 10-day Sangai Festival in Manipur State, organised by Manipur Tourism Department.

It showcases the rich culture and heritage of the State making its significant on the world tourism map.

This cultural extravaganza portrays various forms of art, tradition and culture of Manipur, which is a blend of music, dance and other traditional forms of art that are unique to the State.

I was in the company of fellow journalists Prince Mushawevato and Vasco Chaya.

I welcomed the invitation to visit the lake located near Moirang. It was unforgettable, almost ethereal experience for me.

Covering an area of 300 square metres, with its shimmering blue waters and the colourful water plants that make it look beautiful, indeed Loktak Lake is a place to visit if one gets the chance to be in Manipur State.

The lake known for its circular floating swamps (called phumdis in the Indian language) and with its diverse species of flora and fauna, it has earned the praise of being the wetland of international importance.

The most important feature of the lake is the phumdis or the floating organic matter including the soil that one can see dancing on the water’s surface.

After visiting the lake, I came to appreciate why India, under the leadership of President Ram Nath Kovind, is described as a nation of attractive water bodies.

It is home to countless lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands with their own ecological significance.

The staffs who drove and escorted me to the scenery told me that the lake is considered to be the Jewel of Manipur state, and for sure, it is a jewel of the state, as it has an important role in the economy of Manipur.

Just like our own Lake Kariba, Loktak Lake plays an important role in the economy of the state as the main source of water for hydropower generation.

It also serves as a source that drives the irrigation and drinking water supply.

The lake is also said to be a source of livelihood for the rural fishermen who live in the surrounding areas and on phumdis, also known as phumshongs.

After the afternoon visit, later on that night I was privileged to be among the guests to attend Lakeview Cultural Show at Takmu, Loktak where the stage for the concert was erected on a piece of land that floats on water.

Apart from the music and dance performances at the cultural show, boat rally with torches highlighting the daily lifestyle of the fishing community of Loktak drew the attention of the audience.

The seventh-largest country by area and the second-most populous, India has a population of over 1,2 billion.

It is bounded by the Indian Ocean on the south, the Arabian Sea on the southwest, and the Bay of Bengal on the southeast.

It shares land borders with Pakistan to the west, China, Nepal, and Bhutan to the northeast, and Myanmar (Burma) and Bangladesh to the east.

In the Indian Ocean, India is in the vicinity of Sri Lanka and the Maldives. India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands share a maritime border with Thailand and Indonesia.

Let is make a date next week as I take a peep into the Indian cuisine, festivals which are celebrated in India more than probably any other nation in the world and among other subjects.

