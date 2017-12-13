Winky D’s extra-terrestial performance leaves Zaka in awe

There is something about Winky D. He is a giant living in the body of a lanky slim man.

A musical king who is in the habit of springing surprises whenever he performs live, and this can include coming dressed like a Pharaoh to introducing new songs that can immediately have the fans singing along.

He is an epic.

His lyrical prowess has gotten rich over the years, with his last album Gafa Futi, taking the crown for what can be undoubtedly the most versatile and mature local dancehall production ever.

With Gafa Futi, Winky D took a step higher and moved further away from being just any other to a national phenomenon, an international brand.

He has not stopped.

Which is why when the Zaka folk heard he was cgoing to set foot at Jerera Growth Point for a show, they waited, albeit with some form of scepticism.

This was just one of the yougn women expressing herself before the show

“Ha Bigiman Winky vanagtouya kuno shuwa shuwa. Kutoridza pano paJerera?”

Another, a dreadlocked man – after obviously taking one or two drinks- started to imitate Winky D, proclaiming himself to be the Gafa of Zaka.

As they waited for the mega performance, those gathered on that Saturday afternoon, defying the heat, got another form of entertainment and education.

Sabhuku Vharazipi, the comedian, held the microphone and was part of the team leading the drive to get people to register to vote.

So, as Vharazipi did his theatrics and other local musicians showcased their vocal talent, information on the importance of registering to vote was also being churned out.

And the response was awesome, because as some remained glued to the performances on the stage, others trickled to the nearby voter registration centre and added their names to next year’s voter’s roll.

All this was an initiative of a local non-governmental organisation, Heal Zimbabwe Trust, in partnership with the Election Resource Centre and Zimrights, with the full involvement of the ZImbabwe Electoral Commission and other stakeholders in the election process.

The organisations are holding edutainment roadshows countrywide as the country prepares for yet another election.

The beauty of it, hundreds of villagers went on to append their signatures to pledge to uphold and maintain peace throughout the election period.

Zimbabwe has a tainted history of election violence and having people pledge to peace is a beautiful thing.

As the day passed by, more people registered, with the Zaka centre getting a record of over 250 registrants on that day.

the dancehall Igwe-e made his grand entry into Jerera, arriving in one of his vehicles, a red Mercedes Benz CLK and receiving wild cheers from the gathered thousands.

Winky D- dressed in some funny leopard print pants and a lemon green and black jacket,and with his dreadlocks hanging loose- proved he is a national brand when he rocked the show with almost all his songs receving wild cheers and sing alongs.

He actually left the stage before the crowd had had enough of him.

As he left Jerera in his red Mercedes, villagers in Zaka also started walking back to their homes, each one of them probably speaking about how it was such a day full of entertainment, education, voter registration and pledges for peace.

As the sun went down , it marked the end of one epic day in Jerera.

