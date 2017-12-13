Glow plans $60m mall in Vic Falls

One of the country’s largest indigenous fuel retailers, Glow Petroleum, has revealed plans to establish a $60 million mall in Victoria Falls with work set to begin in 2019, NewsDay has established.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

In an interview with NewsDay on the sidelines of the company’s launch ceremony on Friday, Glow Petroleum managing director Aaron Chinhara said, all was set for the establishment of the mall dubbed, The African Mall, in the resort town.

“The Victoria Falls project is starting end of 2019. We want to believe that maybe by then the economy would have risen from its slumber. That one, we are going to use an average of about $60 million because we are going to construct a mall there,” Chinhara said.

The project is set to create more than 1 500 jobs directly and 500 indirectly.

“We want to make sure that the mall that we are going to construct in Victoria Falls will give a facelift on the CBD of Victoria Falls because if you look at Victoria Falls today, you see an old Victoria Falls yet it is enhancing the magnificent Victoria Falls which is one of the seven wonders of the world,” he said.

“Therefore, we must create a mall which is associated with one of the seven wonders of the world and we want to believe

God-willing we will to do it.”

On Friday, Glow Petroleum officially opened its second service station in Bulawayo valued at $1,5 million.

The outlet is located along Plumtree Road.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chinhara said there were many investment opportunities in Matabeleland region.

“This country will never be built by borrowing from China or America or from elsewhere. It can be built by Zimbabweans when we do the right things. In Matabeleland we have realised that there are a lot of opportunities,” he said.

He said the banking sector in Zimbabwe was not willing to support them as a company because they considered them “small”.

Glow Petroleum is an indigenous company with branches in Harare, Bulawayo, Kadoma, Hwange, Gwanda Rusape, Chiredzi, and Triangle among others.

Like this: Like Loading...