Zim-born executive lands post in Ghana

A ZIMBABWEAN-BORN insurance executive Darlington Munhuwani has landed a top post in Ghana, assuming the reins as chief executive officer of Allianz Ghana responsible for the non-life business.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

He succeeds Patrick Prado, who has taken a new role as CEO of Allianz Ghana Life Insurance.

Munhuwani’s reign is effective December 1.

Boasting of over 25 years’ experience gained in Botswana, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, Munhuwani joins Allianz from Aon, where he was the regional director/controller responsible for Global and Multinational clients.

Munhuwani is an associate of Insurance Institute of South Africa and he completed the programme for management development from the Gordon Institute of Business Science / University of Pretoria. He has held various positions in charity and business clubs, such as Rotary and Toastmasters International where he is the past president.

“We are fortunate to have in Darlington Munhuwani a dynamic, truly pan-African insurance expert on board to lead our future growth and build our brand in Ghana, already one of our most important markets in the continent and with so much potential,” Coenraad Vrolijk, regional CEO Africa of Allianz said.

Before joining Aon, Munhuwani founded Intesol Insurance Brokers (Zimbabwe), where he successfully grew the bottom-line and client base in a hyperinflationary environment. In 2010 he sold the business to Glenrand MIB and became general manager for Glenrand MIB, where he developed and implemented strategies and action programmes, processes and internal controls to support the growth of the company.

