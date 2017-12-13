All-white party lights up Bulawayo

VINTAGE performances by Bulawayo disc jockeys set ablaze the City of Kings at a fully-packed UMqombothi Sports Bar until the wee hours of Monday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The club, which hosted its third all-white party, attracted party animals clad in white sarongs, ripped jeans and outfits.

The city’s best DJs, artistes and dance groups staged spectacular performances at the party, dubbed the “Epic Edition”, which had three dance floors — one housed upstairs, the main stage in the nightspot and one at the braai area.

Event organiser, DJ Sweeto, said they were happy to host the party, which he said had continued to grow over the last two years.

“We were not expecting such a large crowd as the economy is not good. But this has shown us that people have money out there as everyone was here. The event has pushed us and given us hope that there is money in Bulawayo and people are still partying,” he said.

He said the event was meant to create a platform where people from the ghetto could mingle with other party animals while interacting with their local celebrities.

Artistes present included Cohn, Mdue Seven, DJ Mzoe, 3D, Cal_Vin, Liz, Nash Abra, Nospa, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Queen, Obama, Jza and Soundmotion.

