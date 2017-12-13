All set for Juntal’s birthday bash

SELF-PROCLAIMED King of Rhumba, Farai Serima — popularly known as Juntal — who is turning 30, is set to release six singles at a bash to celebrate his birthday tonight at the City Sports Bar in Harare.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Juntal’s manager, Luckmore Kambadza, said all was set for the day which will be graced by top local artiste Sulumani Chimbetu, Progress Chipfumo and Trevor Dongo.

“Everything has taken shape for Juntal’s birthday bash where he will also release six singles. Sulumani, Proggy, Trevor, Carlos Green and many more are coming to celebrate with the King of Rhumba,” he said.

Kambadza promised a sterling performance which with the support of guest artistes would make the day memorable.

“I call upon existing and potential fans to celebrate with us and witness the best of his performance. Come with $3 entry fee on Wednesday evening,” he said.

The King of Rhumba described this year as the year of greatness, looking at his career.

“This was a year of great experience which saw me defining my music style. I have learnt what would keep me growing and those that would pull me down. I believe I was the outstanding rhumba musician throughout the year,” Juntal said.

Kambadza, however, revealed that they decided to release singles because of failure to get funds for the production of an album.

He announced the titles of the five singles but was coy on the sixth simply saying it was a secret collabo. The five are Sorry Mhamha, Vanosita Vana, Single, Dai Wangauri Mari and Nakupenda.

