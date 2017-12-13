Egodini contractor opens door to local firms

EGODINI Mall contractor Terracotta Private Construction has expressed disappointment at the low turnout of local and foreign bidders, as efforts to involve Bulawayo contractors in the $60 million bus terminus and mall construction project seems to have hit a brickwall.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

This was revealed during the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (CIFOZ) meeting held on Friday at Famona in Bulawayo.

Terracotta director Thulani Moyo said the Egodini Mall project was aimed at empowering the people of Bulawayo, yet they were not participating in it.

“This project is meant for the people of Bulawayo and they should partake in everything that is happening on that project because it is expected to change the city as a whole,” he said.

“We will, however, talk to the Bulawayo City Council to extend the bidding process because the participation was not good at all,” he said.

He said the project would be in three phases, and phase one would cover 60% of all the work, so that people can commence with their jobs while they finish off construction.

“The Egodini project will commence once we receive the go-ahead from the Bulawayo City Council and we are aiming at starting on or before April 2018,” he said.

“We need to get the entire infrastructure fixed, so that we will be able to do well in our business and make lots of money.

“We are aiming at making our Bulawayo better and doing away with those situations that differentiate Bulawayo from other places.”

He said the project had taken too long to commence because of investigations that went on the whole of last year that slowed down progress and forced them to begin work on the project this year.

“We were suspected of corruption and this delayed us the whole of 2016 because there were investigations that were happening and we are happy that they really cleared all those airs about us,” Moyo said.

