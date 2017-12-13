Tout kills workmate over passengers

A 30-YEAR-OLD Mutoko tout has been arrested for fatally punching his colleague after a misunderstanding over passengers.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Zvikomborero Chipungu, of Nyamakopo Village under Chief Charehwa, is currently assisting police with investigations following the death of fellow tout Givemore Majabvu (35), who died shortly after admission to Mutoko District Hospital.

Efforts to get a comment from the police in Mashonaland East province were fruitless yesterday.

According to a reliable source, on December 8, Chipungu and Majabvu were at Mutoko bus terminus touting for passengers.

It is alleged that the two began quarrelling over passengers, resulting in a fistfight.

The suspect allegedly punched the now-deceased on the head who then fell on the tarmac. It is reported Majabvu became unconscious and was rushed to Mutoko District Hospital where he was admitted. Unfortunately, he died a few hours later and a postmortem was done.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Chipungu’s arrest.

