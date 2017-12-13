A 50-YEAR-OLD Gweru tout last Sunday died after succumbing to injuries sustained while wrestling with his colleague.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The deceased, Shuvai Tembo, was wrestling with his friend Taonga Kasawu (33) at a commuter omnibus terminus in the central business district, when he fell on his back and sustained serious injuries that led to his death.

In a statement yesterday, acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said Kasawu has since been arrested on murder allegations.

“Police are investigating a murder case where a 50-year-old male adult died after he wrestled with a friend,” Mukwende said.

“The incident occurred on December 1, 2017. Shuvai Tembo and the accused Taonga Kasawu were both touting at a bus terminus.”

Mukwende said on the tragic day at around 2pm, Kasawu and Tembo were wrestling along Eighth Street at an illegal pick-up point, when they both fell to the ground, with Tembo landing on his back and sustaining injuries.

Tembo was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where he was admitted, but died on December 3 from internal injuries.

“We take this opportunity to plead with the public to desist from violent play as they lead to unnecessary loss of life,” Mukwende said.

Touts ‘wrestling’ ends tragically : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...