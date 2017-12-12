Residents demonstrate over substandard houses

EMTHUNZINI residents last Friday protested against Hawk Flight Construction, irked by its delay in rebuilding houses destroyed by a hailstorm last month.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA/TALENT GUMPO

Residents said repairs were taking too long and some victims were still squatting in temporary shelters provided by the construction company.

One of the affected residents, Anne Tshuma said they only started repairs last week, three weeks after the hailstorm that saw approximately 60 houses in Emthunzini suburb completely destroyed.

“The builders only started repairing my house last week and I have been stranded for accommodation, I have been staying with my neighbour. I am also worried about whether they will compensate me for the property that got damaged that day,” Tshuma said.

Contacted for comment, Hawk flight operations manager, Martin Moyo said they were still working on repairing the houses, but were delayed by the unavailability of building material.

“We were on the ground working on that issue and we will repair all the houses within this week. We were supposed to go on holiday this Friday, but because we need to attend to our people’s needs thus we have extended our days to cater for that,” he said.

Moyo said they would also compensate homeowners for the properties damaged during the storm.

Meanwhile, a resident, Nosipho Moyo recently demolished her Hawk Flight-constructed house upon realising that the building was collapsing.

“I approached Hawk Flight and told them that the walls had cracks and the building needed attention, but they never bothered to address that issue. I decided to demolish the house because I feared it might pose a danger to my family.

“I still pay $255 monthly to Hawk Flight, but I hired another contractor to rebuild the house,” Moyo said.

