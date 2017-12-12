A night of worship with Janet

AWARD-WINNING musician Janet Manyowa lived up to her billing as a rising star in local gospel music when she staged a polished act during the Concert with Janet show held at Celebration Centre in Borrowdale on Saturday.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The Zadzisa hitmaker’s sterling performance left worshippers clamouring for more during the power-packed concert, where she shared the stage with fellow gospel acts Michael Mahendere, Sharon Manyonganise, Sebastian Magacha and

Tembalami.

Several artistes also took turns on the stage with Manyowa to belt out their collaborations, much to the audience’s delight.

Comedian Doc Vikela also came in to make the show a mixture of comedy, praise and worship.

He delivered his set in which he hilariously dissed music icon Oliver Mutukudzi’s complexion and imitated his trademark “cough” that has arguably won him praise among his legion of fans.

Tembelami performed his new single Sekerera, while Magacha sang his hit song Ridza Bhosvo.

Perhaps the show’s best moment came when Mahendere joined Manyowa on stage for their duet, Kune Muponesi, which ushered fans into a prayer mode.

Manyowa churned out some of her celebrated hits including Amazing God, Ndomira Pamuri and Zadzisa, as well as sampling a few tracks from her forthcoming album, which is set for release in April next year.

The musician’s husband-cum-manager, Munyaradzi Manyowa, told NewsDay after the show that he was happy with the response they received from fans.

“The show was amazing and the response was outstanding, we are quite pleased especially with the way our song Zadzisa has been well-received by the fans,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...