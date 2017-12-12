Gohwa launches debut album

AFRO-JAZZ musician Samson Gohwa, popularly known as Drobah, launched his debut album titled Simudza at a fully-packed venue at The Volt in Harare last week.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

The eight-track album was launched together with a video of the track, Miyikoro, off the album that also carries the songs Nyarara, Zimbabwe, Baba, Simboti and Lift it Up.

Gohwa staged a sterling performance at the launch which left merrymakers clamouring for more, as he churned out songs from the album.

The musician told NewsDay that he was overwhelmed by the attendance and support he received from fans who turned up for the launch despite a heavy downpour.

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the fans who attended the launch and I can see myself going higher because I have the talent and the time to produce something for Zimbabwe and the world,” he said.

Gohwa’s music promoter, Florence Chaurura, encouraged other promoters to identify talent and help emerging musicians to grow their brands.

“I just feel that right now, talent is under-rated and under-appreciated yet it is the most paying thing that anyone can ever have, so we are about to change that. I know that once there is talent, I can sell it elsewhere,” she said.

The supporting act, Brain Nhanhanga and Two Open band, also performed at the launch much to the delight of jazz fans.

