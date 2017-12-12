Ratepayers seek grace period on bill payments

GWERU United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers’ Development Association Trust (GUPRARDA) executive director, David Chikore has urged council to extend the bill payment period to next year to allow ratepayers to settle outstanding bills before legal action is taken against them.

By Stephen Chadenga

Council had given ratepayers until November 30 to settle outstanding bills, failure of which the local authority would attach their property.

“As GUPRARDA, we are saying council has nothing to lose by extending the period to January 31, 2018,” Chikore said.

“This will allow time for residents to appreciate their bills before making payment plans. The period will also allow for transparency and accountability as the majority of ratepayers query council’s billing system.”

Chikore said GUPRARDA was proposing that council offer a 30% cut to all residents and 20% to all corporates on their respective bills as an incentive.

Last week, town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said council had issued 15 000 summons for outstanding water bills, after only 899 households out of over 40 000 responded to its call for submission of payment plans. She said 25 000 more summons would be issued before the end of January next year. The local authority is owed over $50 million in unpaid water bills by both residents and industry.

