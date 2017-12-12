PSL in trouble over Chitembwe, Rahman

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and Chicken Inn mentor Rahman Gumbo’s post-match media snubs have agitated Premier Soccer League (PSL) sponsors, Delta Beverages,who have warned that they could withdraw their support.

BY HENRY MHARA

The two coaches on numerous occasions in the just-ended season refused to avail themselves to the media before and after matches, choosing to delegate the duties to their assistants.

This has raised the ire of the media, with the Sports Journalists’ Association writing complaints to the PSL over the coaches’ conduct.

Caps United and Chicken Inn are now facing huge fines from the PSL for the two coaches’ behaviours.

However, Delta Beverages, who are the principal sponsors of the league, feel that fines alone are not be enough to deter the behaviour and want clubs to whip their coaches into line.

Without mentioning names, Delta Corporation marketing director Maxen Karombo said his organisation was worried that some coaches from top clubs were failing to abide by rules.

All other coaches in the league last season, except the pair, gave post-match interviews.

Speaking at the Soccer Star of the Year awards ceremony on Friday night, Karombo said: “Coaches have an obligation to speak to journalists after matches. We have had instances of coaches refusing to speak to the media. Chairmen of clubs here present, please note that this is a serious breach of our sponsorship contract. Tolerating this behaviour puts the sponsorship continuity at risk.”

Karombo also expressed concern at crowd trouble at football matches.

“Football is a passionate game, high in emotion and quickly expressed in vented frustrations. Each football club in the league must have an inclusive approach to manage their fan base. We need to see marshals picked from the club’s fans who can work with law enforcement agents to control potentially explosive situations. We cannot allow Barbourfields Stadium to be turned into a warzone whenever Highlanders and Dynamos meet. Mandava Stadium explodes whenever there is a high- profile match. Football has to make a step change in managing crowd trouble. Each chairman or president of a club must take personal responsibility for the safety of the fans.”

The sponsors also want to see an improvement on the flow of fans into stadia.

“It is such a mission to get through the gates to watch a match. One has to wade through chaotic scenes at most gates. If the VIP entrance is such a mess, then the rest of the ground is more nightmarish. Fans are customers who pay their hard-earned money to watch a match, please respect them and deploy all efforts to enhance their convenience of entry and exit. We urge clubs to deploy traffic marshals to control traffic at the start and end of every match. ”

Karombo also spoke about the selection process of the Referee of the Year who, unlike the other awards, is selected by a referees’ committee.

Ruzive Ruzive won the Referee of the Year award, ahead of Nomore Musundire and Luckson Mhara who were the first and second runner-up, respectively.

“We need to address the anomaly in the selection of the Referee of the Year. While the soccer stars and coaches of the year are selected by a wide panel, the referees are selected by the Zifa referees’ committee. We are of the view that this should be conducted by the wider panel who are, in fact, the customers of the referees’ service.”

The Soccer Stars of the Year, Coach, Rookie and Goalkeeper of the Year awards are all voted for by a panel of journalists, coaches and captains of PSL teams.

Delta’s contract with the PSL expires at the end of the 2019 season after which they will review it for possible extension.

Major winners at the Friday event were FC Platinum’s duo of midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere and Norman Mapeza, who won the Soccer Star and Coach of the Year, respectively. They were rewarded for guiding their team to league and cup glory.

Yadah winger Leeroy Mavunga scooped the Rookie of the Year award, while Chicken Inn’s Elvis Chipezeze clinched the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Like this: Like Loading...