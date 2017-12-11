Presidential aide in farm boundary dispute

DEPUTY Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga, has approached the High Court seeking an eviction order against one Soul Gomwe from a commercial farm in Bindura following a boundary dispute.

BY DESMOND CHNGARANDE

Mupamhanga claims that Gomwe, who was allocated subdivision 3 and 4 of Argyle Farm, illegally encroached into the farm house in subdivision one which belongs to the top government official.

Through his lawyers Govere Law Chambers, Mupamhanga on October 10 this year gave Gomwe a seven-day ultimatum to wind up his farming operations after an initial 12-month grace period allegedly went unheeded.

Mupamhanga said Gomwe’s conduct was prejudicing him as he wishes to develop the property.

Gomwe is yet to respond to the application.

