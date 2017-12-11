Inmates turn to sport for rehab

HARARE Central remand inmates are using sports as part of their reforming journey and to learn life-changing experiences while serving time.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The inmates numbering around 300, participate in various sporting disciplines including soccer, volleyball and chess.

In different interviews after a social soccer match against a team of journalists, Zimjourns FC, on Saturday, several inmates said they are learning a lot from interacting with both their colleagues and civilians in their bid to reform.

Although they declined to be named, the inmates thanked prison officials for allowing them to interact with the outside world and share their experiences.

“Sport is our form of entertainment, it keeps us fit and above that there are a lot of things that we learn which are practical to our lives. Most importantly sport teaches us teamwork, and that we should abide by the rules always. For example the yellow cards in soccer means that we must be well behaved. In the pitch some fouls attract punishment and off the pitch it’s a lesson that if I do certain things we will be breaking the law and we will be punished. This is how we are learning here,” one inmate said.

Another inmate, a medical doctor by profession, said sporting activities are therapeutic by nature and are helping them appreciate living together whilst adjusting to the prison conditions.

Others said even though they committed offences, they have come to realise the need for a peaceful and crime-free society and would love to champion that after serving their time.

Some came forth with their testimonies, saying even though they erred, they still need to be loved and cared for.

Administrator, Chief Superintendent Delicious Chivaraidze said sport plays a part in keeping the inmates in good shape.

“If a person is physically fit he is she will not be prone to diseases. This is what we want for our inmates and sport will make them refrain from over thinking things that are happening to their families or even other emotional things. We have so many sporting disciplines and with about 300 inmates participating,” he said.

Tawanda Karombo, representing the journalists, said it was refreshing that the scribes made time with the inmates, and also donated several items including cooking oil.

“We are a family of journalists who have come together to live a mark on other people’s lives. We are comprised of journalists from State media, private media and freelancers but when it comes to such initiatives, we are one. We are proud that we have made the inmates happy today,” he said.

Inmates turn to sport for rehab : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...