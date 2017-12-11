WeUtonga sings with street urchins

LOCAL Afro-jazz sensation Edith WeUtonga and Zimdancehall artiste Ras Caleb brought together children living in the streets to produce a single on sexual violence titled Sei Muchidaro.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The musicians partnered with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, for a series of dialogues and activities meant to raise awareness on the health consequences of sexual violence and its long term impact on people’s lives.

WeUtonga described the project as the “most moving” she has ever embarked on.

“The project was a very emotional period for me. The time that we spent with them (street children) was mostly about trying to get them into one place and the process before the recording was all new to me,” she said.

“We have seen these children from a distance, but we have never spent time with them and as you engage with them, you will find out they are just children who are in difficult situations that we cannot change.”

WeUtonga described the experience as “amazing” and expressed hope that they would be able to avail resources for them and more opportunities to work together.

She said they had tapped into the youngsters’ talent in music and were looking forward to raising money for them to pursue their talents.

The songstress said the song was meant to raise awareness about how young children are being abused in the society.

“The project was just to get the world to pay attention to the hazards that these children come across in the streets,” WeUtonga said.

“There are a lot of things that happen to them all in the name of wanting a blanket or food and they get abused, so the world need to wake up and do something about it.”

One of the children, Tracey Seremu, said she was happy to be part of the project and expressed hope that MSF would involve them in more tasks.

Meanwhile, MSF’S medical co-ordinator Daniela Garone has encouraged survivors of sexual violence to seek emergency treatment within 72 hours to prevent diseases or unwanted pregnancies.

WeUtonga sings with street urchins : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...