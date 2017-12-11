20 years for raping, infecting niece with HIV

A 42-YEAR-OLD Mt Pleasant man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping his sister’s minor daughter and infecting her with HIV last month.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The convict, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, will serve the entire 20-year-jail term after magistrate Themba Kuwanda last week ruled that she would not suspend part of the sentence as a deterrent measure against other would-be offenders.

It is the State case that sometime last month, the complainant, a Grade Seven pupil, was at home when the convict asked her and her sister aged 10 to accompany him to sell firewood at a nearby shopping centre.

The court heard that the two agreed and on their way back home they passed through a sweet potatoes field and they decided to dig them up.

The convict asked the complainant to accompany him to a nearby dumpsite to look for a plastic bag.

The court heard while at the dumpsite, the convict grabbed the minor and tripped her. She tried to scream, but the convict covered her mouth with his hand and he raped her once without using protection. He told her not to tell anyone and she complied.

Upon arriving home, the complainant revealed the abuse to her sister who reported the abuse to her mother on December 1 when the complainant’s four-year-old brother shouted at the complainant that she had been raped by the convict.

The mother overheard the conversation and she immediately interrogated her. The girl then revealed the abuse, leading to her uncle’s arrest.

The court heard that the convict committed the offence while he was already on antiretroviral therapy.

Chipo Matambo appeared for the State.

