Govt must listen to constructive criticism

THE threat by the MDC Alliance to dismiss the 2018 National Budget presented by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa last Thursday over its shallowness or otherwise should be well-founded and not based on malice simply because it’s a Zanu PF-fronted exercise.

In fact, the option should not simply be for the opposition to fight to undo what the government would have proposed, but to provide alternatives.

Besides, the opposition leaders should found their fears on the economic fundamentals given Zimbabweans are eager for any measures that can rejuvenate the economy.

Therefore, it is not about MDC Alliance’s preferences, but what works for the country. On the other side, the ruling Zanu PF regime should be able to listen to constructive criticism so as to move the country forward.

It is surprising that the opposition MDC Alliance is coalescing to vote against the Patrick Chinamasa budget yet when he made the announcements last Thursday there appeared to be approvals throughout.

While Zimbabweans may be agreed that overall there may be nothing to celebrate in the budget given the extent of the damage to the economy, this also means that the new administration may need support to achieve what they have set themselves to achieve within the shortest possible period.

We, therefore, challenge the opposition to offer alternatives which can be infused into this present budget for the betterment of the country’s comatose economy.

We knew that reviving this economy was always going to be an uphill task, and, therefore, the government must quickly adopt a pragmatic approach to deal with key sectors that have an impact on the economy.

We have no doubt that there must be political will to modernise the economy and clearly, the decisive role of the market are the surest paths to stimulating the country’s economy for growth.

Yet, the opposition outcry is well-founded in some cases in particular the revival of the health sector.

The new government should, therefore, point the country to a new trajectory – that is transitioning from queues and corruption to production, job creation and better service delivery.

It is also important to continue building the right political atmosphere through engaging other players such as the opposition, business, the people so as to come up with a consensus generated by the unified actions brought about by the new regime.

Zimbabwe must, therefore, protect investment, private property, savings and pension, and not what the citizenry had been subjected to under the former President Robert Mugabe regime.

It is hoped that the new Zanu PF leadership would not be found wanting, especially on issues to deal with poverty-alleviation, economic reforms, and democratic electoral reforms for political stability in the country.

We urge all political formations in Parliament to consider themselves servants of the people.

