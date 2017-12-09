A Rod-well season

After winning the league title and lifting the Castle Cup to complete a league and Cup double, the Zvishavane based side have more reason to celebrate for a successful season after attacking midfielder Chinyengetere scooped the Soccer Star of the Year award while coach Mapeza got the coach of the Year award.

By Henry Mhara

Chinyengetere beat competition from his teammate Kelvin Moyo who was named first runner up while Dynamos skipper Ocean Mushure got the the second runner up award.

The former Hwange man Chinyengetere joins the illustrious list of past winners of the award which include the likes of Peter Ndlovu, George Shaya, Moses Chunga and Clemence Matawu.

He takes over from Caps United defender Hardlife Zvirekwi who won the accolade last year.

Mapeza was rewarded for leading his team, as they become the first club outside the big two cities Harare and Bulawayo to win the title.

It was a special moment for the former Warriors captain who missed on the award despite leading a modest Monomotapa to the title in 2008.

He was disqualified from the selection for indiscipline after he clashed with a supporter.

Yadah Fc’s exciting winger Leeroy Mavunga was named the Rookie of the Year after the 18 year old lit up the league on his debut season.

So good was the youngster that he was called for trials with Portugal giants Benfica as well as selected in the Warriors squad that went on to win the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Caps United forward Dominic Chungwa was presented with his Golden Boot Award after scoring 17 goals this season.

Most Green Machine fans will feel besides the accolade he received, he deserved to be in the top three.

They feel he still managed to outscore his competitors despite spending most of the season on the sidelines due to an injury.

Chicken Inn shotstopper Elvis Chipezeze was voted The Goal keeper of the year, winning ahead of Fc Platinum Wallace Magalane who looked odds on favourite to win the award.

The winners were voted by a panel of journalists, coaches and captains of all the 18 premier league teams at an event a fortnight ago.

While the best 11 stars of the season were announced then, the other awards winners were kept a secret.

No nonsense referee Ruzive Ruzive was named the referee of the year. The award is voted in by the referees committee.

Triangle United received the most disciplined team award.

Last night’s glittering event was graced by Peter Ndlovu, arguably the best player to have donned the Warriors jersey.

Awards list

Soccer star of the year: Rodwell Chinyengetere

First runner’s up: Kelvin Moyo

Second runner’s up: Ocean Mushure

Goalkeeper of the Year: Elvis Chipezeze

Rookie of the Year: Leeroy Mavunga

Coach of the Year: Norman Mapeza

Most disciplined team: Triangle

Referee of the year: Ruzive Ruzive

Golden Boot award: Dominic Chungwa

Soccer Stars of the Year: Rodwell Chinyengetere, Kelvin Moyo, Christian Ntouba, Ocean Mushure, Tichaona Mabvura, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Qadr Amini, Clemence Matawu, Moses Jackson, Dominic Chungwa, Devon Chafa

