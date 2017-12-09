Chombo back at court on Jan 8

Former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing criminal abuse of office, fraud and corruption charges, will be back in court on January 8 next year when investigations are expected to have been finalised.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chombo yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande together with ex-Zanu PF youth leaders Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe, who were remanded to December 21.

The ex-Finance minister was brought to court surrounded by riot police and military police.

Chombo was on Thursday granted $5 000 bail coupled with stringent bail conditions and as part of his bail condition, he was ordered to report three times a day and not to visit Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and government offices among others.

Chipanga, who is facing charges of making statements undermining public confidence in the military, was released on $500 bail and will report twice a day at Borrowdale Police Station.

The former Finance minister is accused of fraudulently acquiring ZW$14 billion loan from the RBZ under a livestock and crops support facility in 2006 which he used to import Toyota Hilux Vigo motor vehicles.

Chombo is also accused of using his influence at the Local Government ministry to allocate himself City of Harare properties valued at $3,6 million.

Tatenda Murindagomo appeared for the State.

