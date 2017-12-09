Law No 1: Know thy purpose

OLD people have walked wrong paths because they decided not to follow their true instincts.

By JONAH NYONI

Young people chase the dollar, only to discover that the cash is not the true reason for fulfilment.

People have done all unimaginable heinous things just to get the mighty dollar.

I am tackling this topic because it’s relevant in this season. Students have to make decisions that will have an impact in their life.

The choices they make, especially as the transition from one level to the other will determine their happiness.

Life has to be enjoyed, as Les Brown once said, if there is nothing to enjoy from life, what’s the reason for living?

We face a lot of challenges, and changes in life which either affect our lives negatives of positively, but all in all, we must find a way to our fulfilment.

Anthony Robbins usually says there is a science of achievement and the art of fulfilment.

The science of achievement means that there are known or proven means to produce specific results. But that does not mean you are fulfilled.

It, therefore, means we have to find our unique artistry to the world of true fulfilment.

For example, you might be a great accountant because you studied it. Yes, you produce needed results, but that might not mean you are enjoying your life.

And probably you get your true fulfilment through singing, writing or volunteering to work with children.

The very thing that brings fulfilment might be the true essence of being here on earth.

The purpose is one reason why everyone exists in their unique gifting and talents. It’s even more effective to discover your true purpose at a younger age.

Even though I was born in poor environments, one reason I am thankful for is that I discovered what I am supposed to do here on earth. I enjoy what I do, and also do what I enjoy. Period!

Outside of that, is what I love to call “labour” or a “job”. Most people are labouring every day of their lives by doing what pays their bills and put food on their table. That might be a good life, but not a great one.

If you are a parent, this is the best of my writings that you should make your child read. Why parents? We have a greater impact on shaping the lives of our children.

In reality, as parents, we at times become the very enemies to the destinies of our children. Why? We might want to prescribe what our children must do without considering how they would want to live their lives.

Questions are important

Now, it time to stop, think and re-evaluate your life. This life can be so busy and forget what’s important.

In fact, we might be entangled in a busy lifestyle, but running in the wrong direction.

Ten questions that will give direction to your life: 1) Am I doing what I am supposed to do with my life? What is the core thing that I am supposed to do? 2) Is my life fulfilling? What do I need to reach that “aha” factor? 3) Am I adding value to others? How? 4) How am I serving humanity? 5) What problem am I solving? 6) Am I passionate, progressive, and productive? 7) Am I maximising my potential? 8) Am I breaking my own records? 9) Am I walking, working in my true God-given purpose? 10) Am I living successfully?

The Maker knows the true reason for being

Everything originated from somewhere. Science also approves that. Scripture informs us that God specifically chose you (Ephesians 1:4-5).

As much as this was directed to Jeremiah, it also points to you; you are created for a purpose and with special endowments. (Jeremiah 1:5). God has a plan for you (Jeremiah 29:11).

You were not just an afterthought in the mind of God. You occupy a special place in the mind of God (Psalms 8:4-9).

Our environment shapes use to see life negatively, but God sees you differently positive. God created you differently; you are unique and you are the first best version of yourself, so don’t try to be like everyone else.

You are an uncommon species (1 Peter 2:9). God created you complete to complete His assignment (Ephesians 2:10). God sees your worth, not your worst (Psalms 139:14).

Your life is trapped in the domain of your thinking

Your life is a sum total of your decisions. So the quality of your life is trapped in your thought lines.

If you keep making wrong or bad decisions you will have a bad life. If you have right thoughts you will usually live a life of your dreams.

Most people live in their past more than their future. That cripples their progress. To be free from your past, you must use your past as a springboard.

Never forget the vicissitudes

Life is not a stroll in the park. It can be so hard but make your mind to see everything differently.

As Linda Ntuli said: “Never allow your past to punish your present, and paralyse your progress”.

Remember, your life changes the moment you decide to change. Usually, your success is not coincidental, but incidental;

success does not come to you, but you create it through decisions and actions.

Resultantly, decide to do what you are meant to do. Failure is part of the success game.

Decide to see failure differently, Oral Roberts wrote: “Quitters never win, and winners never quit”.

So, “Live your life, Never allow life to live you”, as Dr Myles Munroe once said.

Change focus!

If you focus on a wrong thing, you capture the wrong image. If you pursue wrong things, you will get wrong results. If you read the wrong textbook, you will fail the exam. You plant the wrong seeds, you get the wrong plants. Success is simple, even though it has never been easy. Just do what is necessary; your purpose.

It’s game time!

If you walk in your purpose, you walk in dominion. If you treasure in your purpose, you lead in your field of endeavour.

If you work your purpose, you are never in competition with others. When you love your purpose, you cease to be a slave to a job. Walk in your purpose.

lJonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details: Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.

Law No 1: Know thy purpose : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...