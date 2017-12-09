DeMbare closer to biggest sale

DYNAMOS are set to realise their biggest pay cheque ever as it emerged yesterday that their striker Christian Epoupa is leaving for South Africa next week where he will undergo trials with Premier Soccer League side Wits University.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Cameroonian applied for a visa this week to travel down south and it looks like a deal is imminent.

A number of South African clubs are lining up for the centre forward, with Wits and Polokwane City having already made formal offers although it appears it’s the former who lead the race for his signature.

Other reports suggest that teams from Germany and Belgium have also made informal approaches for the striker, who led Dynamos to a second-place finish in the just-ended season.

“We applied for a visa for him to travel to South Africa. We submitted all the documentation to the South African embassy on Tuesday morning and they told us it would take five days for it to be processed. As soon as we get it, he will be leaving to South Africa,” club secretary-general Webster Marechera said.

Marechera, however, refused to divulge Epoupa’s destination although sources said he is heading to Wits.

“We don’t want to jeopardise negotiations. In any case, there are many teams who want him, but there is one team that has made a concrete offer and chances of him joining that team are almost 90%,” Marechera added.

Dynamos chairman Keni Mubaiwa last week claimed that they had received an offer of R900 000 ($66 000) for the striker, but the Harare giants are holding to their $200 000 (R2,7 million) asking price.

They insist the fee is not negotiable and in the event that they get the money, it would be Dynamos’ biggest pay-out in recent years.

DeMbare previously sold their stars to South African clubs for a song, with reports suggesting that the likes of Denver Mukamba and Patson Jaure went for fees below $50 000 each.

Ntouba’s stock rose after he netted 12 goals for the Glamour Boys to help them to a second-place finish, just two points behind champions FC Platinum.

He joined Dynamos at the start of the season as part of coach Lloyd Mutasa’s rebuilding exercise and made his debut in April where he lit the campaign with some spectacular goals and impressive performances that saw him being voted as one of the 11 best players of the season.

In July, Ajax Cape Town showed interest in the player, but the deal fell through after the South African club’s representatives attempted to arm-twist DeMbare to cancel his contract without any payment being made.

