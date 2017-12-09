Sandifolo’s love notes

TRENDING wedding pictures featuring top actor Eddie Sandifolo and his wife, Kelly White, could be the stuff of his latest screen productions. But this is real life.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Portrayed as the ruthless, war-mongering and no-nonsense Mambo Chabvonga in the gripping local drama, Tiriparwendo, Sandifolo, however, has a romantic and soft side as a loving husband and doting father.

The award-winning actor last week tied the knot with his wife of 17 years at a colourful ceremony held at Kuwadzana 4 CCAP Church in Harare.

Sandifolo and Funny are parents to Kelly (16) and Kendra (10).

The actor has an illustrious career on the screen, having featured in a raft of productions including Sores of Emmanuel, Lobola, Playing Warriors, Something Nice From London, Zambezi, Escape and Wenera.

As several social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter were awash with congratulatory messages from actors and film producers among other creatives, NewsDay Weekender spoke to Sandifolo who shared his marriage secrets.

Although celebrities are often viewed as incapable of sustaining and enduring relationships — more so a marriage — Sandifolo has a trick or two up his sleeve that he can share with others in the creative industries.

“I have known my wife for the past 21 years and married to her for 17 years now. Our secret is love and respect for each other. Problems will always be there, but find a better way to fix them,” he said.

“A marriage without conflict it is a lie. No one is perfect. You fix it as you go.”

But why tie the knot now after 17 years? The 40-year-old actor, who said his feelings on the day were beyond description, said this was a demonstration of his commitment to his wife.

“The significance of the wedding was to show my wife that we are in this together whatever happens, we are together no matter what,” he said.

Sandifolo also dropped a few nuggets to other couples, particularly those in the highly-volatile and often promiscuous showbiz industry.

“Life is what you make it. I do not live my life for other people. Just live a simple life. In as much as we are artistes, we are also human. This is just a job like any other job,” he said.

Sandifolo’s works transcends acting as he is also a casting director and dialogue coach.

Born in Chinhoyi in 1977, he is the only son of Naison Sandifolo and Mariah Bera. He launched his career in film in 2001, but he attracted attention after landing the role of Chabvonga, the main character in the television series, Tiriparwendo.

His first movie, Dirty Groove, was released in 2007 followed by the second, Sores of Emmanuel, in 2009.

The actor enjoys watching movies as part of his pastime activities and describes himself as a free-spirited character passionate about, and committed to, his work.

