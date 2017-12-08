Young Warriors held by Lesotho

KITWE — Lesotho earned a point against Group C favourites Zimbabwe after forcing a goalless stalemate at the ongoing 2017 Mopani Cosafa-U20 Championships in a tightly-contested football game at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe yesterday.

Lesotho came close to scoring midway through the first half, but Raboama Koloti’s shot from range bounced off the frame of the goal. Zimbabwe fowards Denzel Khumalo, Tatenda Mchisa and Clive Rupiya were held back by the Lesotho backline of Mokoteli Mohapi, Relebohlille Mabone, Mohai Mohai and Seeiso Lerotholi seeing both sides heading to half-time with no goals.

There was a double scare for Lesotho when two players Relebohlille Mabone Tanki Seola got injured. Seola was treated for a nose bleed. Both players managed to continue nonetheless.

None of the teams managed a breakthrough in the second half, with both teams settling for a point.

