Artiste releases Dzamara track

MUSICIAN Denzel “Mushy” Mushonga has released a track in honour of missing journalist-cum-political activist, Itai Dzamara, who was reportedly abducted and disappeared without trace from a Glen View, Harare, barbershop in March 2015.

BY FELIX MACHIWENYIKA

In the track titled Itai Dzamara, the singer honours Dzamara for his trailblazing campaign against the leadership excesses of former President Robert Mugabe.

“It is all about honouring him for his work. Dzamara was one of the first people to protest openly against the Mugabe government. People need to stand up for their rights and that is democracy,” he said.

The musician said Dzamara’s family still wanted to know and understand what happened to him.

“In this song, I pictured myself in so many ways. I imagined myself as Dzamara’s wife and how painful it is waking up knowing your husband is nowhere to be found. Even Itai’s children still don’t know the whereabouts of their father,” he said.

Mushy urged musicians to boldly express their minds without fear.

