Gokwe man up for poaching

A GOKWE man, who was hospitalised for six months after being shot by Zimparks rangers during an exchange of gunfire, has been discharged and taken to court for illegally shooting down two elephants.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Christopher Mupindi (29) of Number 1 Madhamu yesterday appeared before Hwange magistrate Portia Mhlanga charged with poaching and possession of a firearm.

Prosecutor Onias Nyathi told the court that on June 28 this year, Mupindi and his alleged accomplices Dubai Pahla and Charles Siavonga, invaded Hwange National Park, armed with a rifle and shot two elephants in Vulashaba.

The parks rangers on duty heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene where they bumped on a dehorned elephant. The suspects were later caught red-handed dehorning another elephant, a few metres from the first scene.

Immediately after spotting the rangers, Mupindi opened fire, resulting in an exchange. His accomplice, Siavonga was killed, while Phahla escaped and is still at large.

Mupindi was arrested after being shot on the arm and leg.

The rangers recovered tusks weighing 74,3kg and valued at $18 575.

He was remanded in custody to today for trial.

