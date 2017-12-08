Chinamasa puts Mutare under SEZ pilot project

News Editor

MUTARE is among the first three identified Special Economic Zones pilot projects as Government is already considering submissions on the setting up of diamond cutting and polishing centres in the city.

Announcing his 2018 Budget Statement in Parliament in Harare yesterday (Thursday), Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Cde Patrick Chimanasa, said: “Already Treasury, has received requests for funding the development of such infrastructure at Sunway City and Victoria Falls amounting to US$16,7 million and is considering submissions on the Diamond Cutting and Polishing Special Economic Zone in Mutare. Budget resources alone will, however, not be adequate to provide the full requirement for such infrastructure due to limited fiscal space.

“In this regard, Government is calling on all critical stakeholders, such as financial institutions, pension funds, institutional investors, as well as the private sector, to complement Government efforts in mobilising resources for the development of this essential infrastructure in the designated zones to enhance their attractiveness to potential investors.”

Cde Chinamasa said under President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s new dispensation, Zimbabwe was strengthening its re-engagement and cooperation with the international community.

“This should also create a basis for re-establishing external relations and potential support for our agenda for development and socioeconomic transformation. Central to enhancing co-operation is the commitment by His Excellency, the President, that Zimbabwe now fully embraces the culture of honouring all its obligations.

“The President is, therefore, initiating moves to resuscitate the political re-engagement process with the international community, as well as all our bilateral partners,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Government has also abolished the posts of youth officers under the Ministry of Youth, Indigenisation and Empowerment and transferred the roles and function to the ward development coordinators in the Ministry of Women, Gender and Community Development.

