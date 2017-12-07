Bangladesh, SL, Zim series confirmed

DHAKA — Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan has informed that the one-day international tri-nation series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be hosted in between the Sri Lanka series, which is not usually seen in international cricket.

Bdcrictime

Bangladesh have a busy schedule starting from January. Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh to play two T20 Internationals.

Then Zimbabwe will join the two teams for tri-nation series. Each team will play each side twice before the final.

Two Test matches with Sri Lanka will be played after the tri-series. Fixtures will be announced by BCB very soon.

“We will announce the fixtures within two-one days. Two T20Is, then tri-series and two Test matches,” Khan said.

Bangladesh won’t get time to rest after the tri-series and the Sri Lanka series. They will be facing Sri Lanka again, but at their home with India joining to play for the Nidahas Trophy in March, the T20I tri-series to celebrate Sri Lanka’s 70th anniversary.

Tigers’ next assignment will be the West Indies tour for a full-series in June. They will tour Australia later.

“We will go to West Indies in mid-2018. It will be held in June probably. We have a lot of games before that. We will go step by step,” Khan added.

There had been only one series played in Bangladesh this year. The two-match Test series against Australia was the only series hosted in the country in 2017, the year which had a busy schedule away from home.

Like this: Like Loading...