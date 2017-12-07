Multichoice hosts content summit

MULTICHOICE Africa yesterday hosted a content summit workshop in Harare for local producers to encourage them to create high-standard films and television programmes capable of attracting viewers across the borders.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The workshop covered topics such as scripting and screenwriting, editing, directing, cinematography, set design and costume, and other aspects that go into a high-quality production.

Head of content MultiChoice Southern Africa region, Cheryl-Uys Allie, told NewsDay on the sidelines of the workshop that Zimbabwe had talented film producers who needed upskilling.

“There are good filmmakers in Zimbabwe whose works have been identified by Zambezi Magic as 10 Zimbabwean films will be screening on Zambezi Magic in February. There is only need for more content workshops to upskill their talent,” she said.

He said the creatives should stick with their passion even in the face of funding and infrastructure challenges.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe spokesperson Liz Dziva said they were committed to help local film and television producers get a chance to have their works showcased on various broadcast platforms as other channels were looking across Africa for content.

“There are a number of platforms under the DStv umbrella that can be utilised by local film-makers and producers for continental and international broadcast of their work, most notably the Zambezi Magic channel, which was created to provide a platform for local producers to tell their stories,” she said.

Dziva said after the Harare summit they would be heading to Bulawayo for a similar programme.

