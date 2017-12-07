Mnangagwa’s nephew calls for G40 forgiveness

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew Tongai Mnangagwa has called for pardoning of Zanu PF’s G40 followers, saying it was now time for the ruling party to unite ahead of the 2018 elections.

BY Staff Reporter

Speaking during celebrations to mark Mnangagwa’s inauguration at Dema Rural District Council grounds at the weekend, Tongai, who was the guest of honour, said despite attempts to torpedo the new leader, resulting in his recent axing by then President Robert Mugabe and subsequent escape into exile, it was now time to kiss and make up.

“We are going to redo this (celebrations) on a bigger scale and we will invite Jah Prayzah to perform. However, we all know what happened to the President, his political journey, how he was loyal until his ousting,” he said.

“All I can say is that there is no G40 or Lacoste. We are Zanu PF. We are now facing the opposition come elections. These G40 are our children who were misled, but we moved on despite challenges.”

The celebrations included a football tournament which was also attended by Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial youth chairperson Kevin Mutsvairo, political commissar Lincoln Matare, central committee member Charles Mubaiwa as well as traditional leaders.

The celebrations were organised by the Seke Empowerment Youth Association.

Mutsvairo hailed Tongai’s visit, saying the province would work hard in mobilising people ahead of next year’s polls.

“We are honoured to host members or relatives of the First Family in Seke as well as the province. We are ready to work for the party Zanu PF and having such support we are destined for greater things as a province,” Mutsvairo said.

