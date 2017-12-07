Gukurahundi to headline Human Rights Day

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has said proffering solutions of reconciliation to Gukurahundi atrocities will be central in this year’s International Human Rights Day commemorations to be held in the capital tomorrow.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

In an interview with NewsDay, ZHRC chairman Elasto Mugwadi described this year’s celebrations as unique and presenting an important opportunity to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to address the recurring Gukurahundi narratives and allow the nation to progress on a path of reconciliation and forgiveness.

“This is the occasion we would want issues involving Gukurahundi to be spoken about openly and we want people to know about what went wrong, forgive and forget. That is the essence of digging the past and making sure that once it’s buried, it’s buried for good,” he said.

Mugwadi said it was important for people and human rights advocates to seize the opportunity and engage and co-operate with the new administration so that promises that were made by Mnangagwa to uphold all pillars of democracy and promote human rights would be met without fail.

Mugwadi said as people celebrated the day, it was important to uphold and reflect on the plight of vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, refugees together with people living with disabilities and ascertain that their rights are respected.

“This is the time to seize the opportunity in respect of the new administration’s promises to ensure that we move along, so that promises that are made will be realised and fulfilled. We have to make sure that we move with the current administration while assisting it in promoting and protecting the rights of the people,” he said.

This year’s International Human Rights Day commemorations will take place in Highfield with a march scheduled from Gwanzura Stadium, through Machipisa shopping centre to Takashinga Cricket Club, where Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is expected to officiate.

