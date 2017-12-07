Winky D to preach peace in Zaka

Rural folk in Zaka Jerera will this Saturday get a chance to experience Winky D’s magic on stage, as he performs live and free of charge at a show meant to preach the gospel of peace ahead the 2018 harmonised elections.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

Hosted by a local non-governmental organisation, Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), the show scheduled for Jerera growth point, is part of the organisation’s newly-launched campaign 13 Million Voices For Peace initiative.

Under the campaign, nationwide peace concerts where top musicians will perform are set to be held as a way of encouraging citizens to uphold and pledge for peace ahead of the crucial polls.

Zimbabwe has a dark history of elections characterised by politically-motivated violence.

According to the HZT executive director Rashid Mahiya, HZT will collaborate with various stakeholders including the Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Zimrights to enable citizens to get voter education and to register as voters.

“Commissioners of oath shall also be present at the venue to assist potential registrants with proof of residence. Duty bearers in Zaka, who include traditional leaders, MPs, councillors, district administrators, shall also attend the concert.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission which has also been invited to the peace concert shall also take time to raise awareness on the registration process,” Mahiya said.

