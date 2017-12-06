First cabinet meeting in pictures Wednesday 6th December 2017 7:03 President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for his inaugural cabinet meeting as Head of State and Government at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for his inaugural cabinet meeting as Head of State at Munhumutapa offices in Harare today. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara President Emmerson Mnangagwa chairs his inaugural cabinet meeting as Head of State and Government while flanked by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda at Munhumutapa offices in Harare today. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara 2,878 total views, 2,878 views today Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related News