Ventura, California-Burning with extreme speed and ferocity, a flurry of wildfires torched more than 65,000 acres in Southern California, as firefighters struggled to contain the simultaneous infernos.

CNN

Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions fueled at least five wildfires Tuesday, marking what has been a devastating year for fires in California.

The latest fires forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, burned down more than a hundred buildings and triggered power outages in the region.

Wildfires continue to rage across Southern California : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

