JUST IN: Gokwe man fakes son’s death…claims $12 000 from Ecosure

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Bureau

A Gokwe man has been slapped with an 18-month jail sentence after he was convicted of attempting to prejudice Ecosure Funeral Cover of $12 000 in accidental cover after he faked his son’s death.

Nicholas Madziva (47) of Magama village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe appeared before Gokwe magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing fraud charges last week.

He was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to 18 months of which six months were wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 12 months were further suspended on condition Madziva performs 420 hours of community service at Sunganai Secondary School in Gokwe South.

For the State, Mr Tineyi Tirigo told the court that on 4 April, Madziva, who is a policy holder with Ecosure Funeral Cover, hatched a plan to defraud the company and claimed funeral assistance alleging that his son had died in a road traffic accident.

Mr Tirigo said Madziva claimed normal cover assured of $2 000 and an extra $10 000 of accidental cover.

The court heard that as a matter of procedure, Ecosure commenced the verification process after Madziva submitted his claim forms.

Mr Tirigo said it was discovered that Madziva’s son whom he had claimed to have died in an accident was alive.

The matter was then reported to the police leading to Madziva’s arrest. The claim made by Madziva was potentially prejudicial to the complaint to the sum of $12 000.

In a related incident, a 31-year-old man from Gokwe has been sentenced to eight months in prison after he was convicted of attempting to defraud Ecosure Funeral Cover of $1 000 after faking his mother’s death.

Knowledge Mponderi of Mponderi village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe appeared before the same court and was sentenced to eight months of which three months were suspended on good behaviour. Further five months were wholly suspended on condition Mponderi performs 175 hours of community service at Gwebo Primary School in Gokwe.

Mr Tirigo told the court that on 17 September, Mponderi, who is a policy holder on Ecosure Funeral Cover, hatched a plan to defraud the company and claimed funeral assistance alleging that his mother had

died.

Mponderi claimed funeral assistance of $1 000.

As is the procedure Ecosure conducted their own investigations and discovered that Mponderi’s mother was alive.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mponderi’s arrest. The claim made by Mponderi was potentially prejudicial to Ecosure to the sum of $1 000.

