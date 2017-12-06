Fleeing Chinese stopped at airport

There was drama at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday when a Chinese national allegedly fled with the help of police officers who had brought him to court where he was appearing on his initial remand on allegations of assault and discharging a firearm.

Alert relatives of the complainants notified prosecutors that Khang Guide (52), who came accompanied by police officers, had allegedly fled the court and was on his way to board an Ethiopian Airways flight.

This prompted the prosecution to alert Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport district police officers to stop him from leaving the country.

After three hours, Guide was again seen at the court in the company of a man identified as Marlborough Police Station officer-in-charge, who was in civilian clothes. The top cop then confronted the complainants, saying they should have opted for an out-of-court settlement with the suspect.

But this did not go down well with the complainants who openly accused the police officer of receiving a bribe from Guide to obstruct the course of justice.

However, the case proceeded and Guide then appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to December 11 on $50 bail.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa had opposed bail, saying the suspect was a flight risk while presenting the court with suspect’s ticket to Beijing, China.

Allegations are that Guide, who is Obrim Bricks supervisor, was on duty on November 3 when he found the complainant, Didymus Kadzviti, seated instead of performing his duties.

This angered Guide, who then kicked Kadzviti on his right leg and also hit him on the mouth with the back of his pistol.

It is alleged the two wrestled before Guide produced his pistol and fired one shot at Kadzviti’s leg, but he missed.

Kadzviti ran away and Guide followed him firing four more shots at him. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Guide’s arrest.

