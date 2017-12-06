3 Victoria Falls men up for kidnapping, raping teens

THREE Victoria Falls men appeared in court on Monday facing allegations of kidnapping and raping three teenage girls at a nightclub in Hwange.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

This was heard when the accused – Carlos Dube (28), Chrispen Sibanda (26) and Nkosikhona Moyo (18) – appeared before Hwange magistrate Portia Mhlanga, facing rape and kidnapping charges.

The minors are 12, 13 and 15 years of age.

It is the State’s case that on November 25, the trio went to Colliery Club to drink beer.

When it got darker, they allegedly spotted the girls, who are doing Grade 7, Form 1 and 3, dancing and asked for their company to Victoria Falls and the latter agreed.

It is alleged that upon arrival the three girls were locked up at Dube’s house in Chinotimba high-density suburb for five days, where the three men took turns to rape them.

The minors’ parents filed a missing persons’ report at the police, leading to the accused’s arrests.

The minors admitted having been sexually abused. The State is now waiting for their medical examination reports.

The trio was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to December 14.

