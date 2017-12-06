Aspiring Gweru urban MP hits ground running

RENEWAL Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) secretary-general Trust Chikohora, who is eyeing the Gweru urban parliamentary seat in next year’s general elections, has donated various goods to a local burial society, as he seeks to endear himself with the community ahead of the polls.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The former Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Business Council secretary-general and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce president donated cooking utensils and paid six months funeral cover for members of Rudo Burial Society in Ascot Infill high-density suburb.

He said leaders should champion projects that impact on community members’ day-to-day lives.

“Ordinary people face day to day difficulties given the harsh economic climate and it’s up to the leadership to identify these seemingly small problems,” Chikohora said.

“This burial society has 100 members and how many times have we seen families failing to even buy a cheap coffin to accord a member a decent burial. More often we dream of big projects for the community before we touch on their day to day realities.”

Chikohora said he has lined up various developmental projects for the constituency, which has been starved of true parliamentary representation for many years.

