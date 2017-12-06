Rapist dad files for appeal

A 40-YEAR-OLD Mutare man who was recently sentenced to five years in jail for attempted rape on his 11-year-old daughter is appealing his sentence at the High Court.

BY GIFT NJIRISI

The man, who pleaded guilty to attempted rape charges, was sentenced to five years in jail, but will serve four years as one year was suspended by magistrate Sekai Chiwundura on condition that he does not commit or attempt to commit a similar offence.

On April 2 last year, the man was at home with his daughter and her younger siblings while his wife was at work. The man instructed his daughter to take her other siblings to bed and make his bed after she was done.

He then followed his daughter into the bedroom and attempted to rape her, threatening to slap her if she cried.

The minor bolted out and locked herself in a bathroom until her mother returned from work. However, she did not report the matter to her mother that day as her father was present and was intimidating her.

The following day when the minor’s parents were about to leave for church, the complainant gave her mother a note, which detailed what her father had done to her.

The minor’s mother then confronted her husband who admitted to the crime.

A report was made to the police, leading to the father’s arrest.

