Nightmare for motorists at Norton toll plaza

Motorists passing through the Norton toll plaza are facing nightmares to get processed, resulting in long queues of vehicles forming along the busy Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

The Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) blamed a bad network and poor connectivity for the challenges faced by motorists.

In a statement yesterday, Zinara said it was experiencing longer processing time resulting in long queues particularly at the Norton toll plaza over weekends and month-ends.

Zinara said in collaboration with partners, the road authority had developed solutions for paying toll fees without the use of cash.

It said the uptake of this initiative had resulted in about 40% of public motorists preferring this method of payment.

“Zinara and its partners have developed solutions for paying toll fees as an innovative solution for the future. We are pleased that the innovative solution for paying toll fees has been well embraced by the motoring public,” Zinara said.

“However, all cashless payment methods unfortunately take double the processing time compared to cash transactions or even longer depending on network connectivity. The longer processing time has inevitably resulted in queue build-ups particularly at Norton toll plaza over weekends and month ends.”

Zinara also said that relevant authorities and all stakeholders were currently seized with the matter and they were convinced that a solution would be found quickly.

